Mayank Agarwal Shares Priceless Moments with Wife Aashita Sood on 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal has shared a carousel of pictures with his life partner Aashita Sood on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. The right-handed top-order batsman has shared pictures of different moments that they seem to have cherished together.

In the first snap, the duo can be spotted clad in formal attire. In the photo, Mayank wore a dark blue bandh gala suit while Aashita is clad in a heavily embroidered saree. Second snap shows the much in love couple enjoying the sunset by the sea. The subsequent image looks like it is from one of the terrace parties that the two of them thoroughly enjoyed.

In the photograph, the man and wife can be seen twinning white shirt and black lower. Last picture is from one of the beach vacations that the two of them had been on. In the snap, one can see that both of them are flashing a bright smile. The photo has been clicked in the stunning backdrop of blue waters.

The post that has already crossed one lakh benchmark of likes has garnered lots of comments from Mayank’s virtual family. Fellow indian cricketer Dharmendra Jadeja also extended greetings of the day to the much in love couple. He wrote, “happy anniversary to both of you.” Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a red heart emoji to express his love, while actress Rukshar Dhillon said, “Such lovely pictures. Congratulations.”

Punjab Kings, the team Mayank is representing in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), has also reacted to the post. The team wished the couple on their special day.

Mayank also took to Instagram stories to share a picture in which he and his wife are seen cutting a chocolate cake together. The happy candid snap has been clicked at a hotel. In the photo, one can spot the cricketer wearing the Indian team jacket, while his lady love is wearing a casual top with a pair of jeans.

