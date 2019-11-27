India opener Mayank Agarwal has been scoring plenty of runs since broke into the Test team with a brilliant debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia last year.
Since he has gone and scored two double tons in Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh.
However, for Mayank the next Test assignment will only come after the turn of the year when India tour New Zealand.
The opener, who is now spending some quality time with family, took to social media to narrate a small story about how he and his grandfather have kept to a routine of a walk for 20 years.
Mayank wrote, "20 years ago, when we moved into our home, my grandfather took me for this walk. Even today, after I come back from every tour, the tradition continues."
20 years ago, when we moved into our home, my grandfather took me for this walk. Even today, after I come back from every tour, the tradition continues. pic.twitter.com/QYQ8HnOLZI— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 27, 2019
His fantastic performances have also resulted in him reaching the top ten rankings for the first time, while his captain Virat Kohli closed the gap with No. 1 Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.
Agarwal, India's Test opener, has reached 700 points while England allrounder Ben Stokes got to 704 points to reach ninth position, breaking into the top ten for the first time as well. Kohli, meanwhile, got to 928 points, just three away from leader Steve Smith.
Agarwal has been in prime form, and scored 243, his second double-century in Test cricket, in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Kohli, meanwhile, scored 136 in the day-night second Test in Kolkata as India swept the series 2-0.
Mayank Agarwal Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane
