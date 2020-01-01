Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mayank Agarwal to be Rested for Mumbai Ranji Trophy Game Ahead of New Zealand 'A' Tour

Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai as part of workload management by the BCCI ahead of the A team's tour of New Zealand.

PTI |January 1, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Mayank Agarwal to be Rested for Mumbai Ranji Trophy Game Ahead of New Zealand 'A' Tour

India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the high-profile away Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, starting January 3 as a part of workload management programme by the BCCI ahead of A team's tour of New Zealand.

Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad's shadow tour, where they would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day 'Tests' before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on January 17.

With the Karnataka opener set to leave with A squad led by Shubman Gill on January 10, it is understood that BCCI had asked the state team to exempt Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji game.

However Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be turning up for Mumbai even though they are also part of the A team.

While Prithvi like Agarwal will play both formats, Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara will be warming-up for the Test series by playing the second four-day game.

As per a report in Cricinfo, Ravikumar Samarth has been recalled by Karnataka for the upcoming encounter.

