Mayank Agarwal's Dream Date With Aashita Sood in Salisbury; Check Pic

Two young couples had a dream date as they went on a sight seeing in Salisbury. Yes, Mayank Agarwal and Ishant Sharma took their spouses out on a fun tour. While Mayank has been out of the Indian team for a long time now, Ishant Sharma bombed at WTC Final with some poor bowling. India’s abject surrender made sure fans give the lanky pacer a thrashing on social media.

2021 T20 Shifted Out of India

In a major development, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, originally slated to be held in India, will now be shifted to the UAE, as per news agency PTI.“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said. “The decision was taken keeping health safety concerns of all stakeholders in mind."

Ganguly also confirmed that the qualifiers will be played in Oman.“We are still finalising the dates. But it has been decided that the qualifiers will be held in Oman while the main group matches will be played in the UAE," Ganguly told Sportstar.

The mega-event is to be held in October-November but BCCI will remain as the hosts.There were speculations over the fate of the marquee event considering the rising cases of coronavirus in India. The BCCI had had asked for more time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) before taking a call on the venue for the event.

ICC had then given BCCI a four-week window to decide whether it can host the event in India.

