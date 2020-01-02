Mayank Rewarded For Hard Work, His Absence From Karnataka is Opportunity For Others: Karun
Mayank Agarwal's absence from their crucial Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will be an opportunity for others to prove themselves, said Karnataka skipper Karun Nair, who attributed the India Test opener's success to years of consistent hard work.
