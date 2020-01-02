Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 30, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Cumilla Warriors *

113/5 (15.3)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Sylhet Thunder
Sylhet Thunder

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Mayank Rewarded For Hard Work, His Absence From Karnataka is Opportunity For Others: Karun

Mayank Agarwal's absence from their crucial Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will be an opportunity for others to prove themselves, said Karnataka skipper Karun Nair, who attributed the India Test opener's success to years of consistent hard work.

PTI |January 2, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Mayank Rewarded For Hard Work, His Absence From Karnataka is Opportunity For Others: Karun

Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal's absence from their crucial Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will be an opportunity for others to prove themselves, said Karnataka skipper Karun Nair, who attributed the India Test opener's success to years of consistent hard work.

Karnataka will miss the services of Mayank as he is set to leave for New Zealand with the A team on January 10 and BCCI has requested to exempt him from the upcoming Ranji game.

"Mayank is big player, but it (his absence) opens an opportunity for someone else to come and grab their chance," said Nair, who has played six Test matches for India.

In his short-international career, Mayank has already scored two double hundreds and Nair, who has watched the India Test opener from close quarters since his fledging days, on Thursday paid glowing tribute.

"I think, Mayank has always been a hard-working cricketer, so I think it was high time that the hard-work paid off," Nair said.

"It is just to do with his hard-work that he (Agarwal) is doing well now and I don't think he has changed much at all.

"It is just that with the runs that he got, his confidence also improved and then as a batsman confidence plays such a big role, it is all down to his hard work (rather) consistent hard-work that he is reaping the rewards."

The 28-year-old Mayank has played nine Test matches so far, scoring 872 runs, with three hundreds and as many fifties. He has hit two double hundreds, with a highest score of 243 versus Bangladesh at Indore.

Nair, himself has a triple hundred to his name for India but he last played a Test way back in March, 2017 against Australia in Dharamshala.

"For me it is about playing each game at a time and trying to contribute as much as I can to Karnataka and try to win games for Karnataka," he said.

"And that is what I am trying to do this season and looking forward to try and contribute more with the bat and as captain, so that we can go on and win games and all of us are looking to win the Ranji Trophy, so that's our ultimate goal."

Asked if he is looking beyond that, Nair quipped, "Not really, because it is important for me first to concentrate on what's happening over here and whatever has to happen, I have no control over it. My only focus is to do well here and contribute for Karnataka."

karun nairmayank agarwalranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more