Mayanti Langer Shares Adorable Picture with Son, Brett Lee Calls it Cute

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee also commented on the picture, who has widely worked with Mayanti during previous editions of IPL, and other cricketing events as well.

TV anchor Mayanti Langer, wife of former India all-rounder Stuart Binny, shared a picture online of her nine-month-old son. “9 months already,” Mayanti captioned the picture. Former Australia speedster Brett Lee also commented on the picture, who has widely worked with Mayanti during previous editions of IPL, and other cricketing events as well.

The picture garnered over 18,000 likes on Twitter.

Mayanti’s last assignment as a broadcaster was when India hosted South Africa for a three-match ODI series, but soon lockdown was announced in the country due to Covid-19. Post that, Mayanti went on a maternity leave.

Meanwhile, all the Australians, players, coaches broadcasters have been sent to Maldives from India in the wake of second Covid-19 wave in the country. In Maldives, they will go through a 10-day quarantine, followed by another 14-day quarantine upon reaching Australia. For now, Australian borders are sealed due to a travel ban put by the government.

On the other hand, Team India and KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the fourth player from the franchise to test positive for the virus after Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Seifert. Before the start of the season, in March, Nitish Rana from KKR had also tested positive, after entering the team bio-bubble.

“He is down with Covid-19. The results have come in and he has tested positive,” a source in the team said. With so many positive cases coming out in the last week, the toll in the KKR camp is likely to go up, since the players were part of the same bio-bubble. Still, the teams have no clue, as to how the virus entered the bubble.

On the other hand, Indian players, current and ex are coming forward to the help the needy during this crisis. Former Delhi Ranji player Chetanya Nanda has been providing free food from his restaurant Chik Chow. The ex-cricketer is not even charging a delivery fees to Covid patients.

The meals includes rotis (as per the number the patient wants), dal and mixed vegetables. He started this initiative around ten days ago.

