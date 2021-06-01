Mayanti Langer Shares Her ‘Struggles’ of a Mother's Life in an Instagram Reel

Becoming a mother is a great moment for many women. However, apart from the happiness, it also brings certain responsibilities. One has to handle several life changes, apart from devoting all the time and attention to the newborn. It becomes like a full-time job of the parents where they have to be available whenever the baby ‘boss’ needs them.

Popular sports presenter, Mayanti Langer shared an Instagram video featuring her ‘struggles’ managing time for things while being a mother to a toddler. The reel video starts with Mayanti thinking about things that she could do while her son is still asleep, but the planning comes to an abrupt ending as the baby boy wakes up.

Check out the video :

Mayanti is often seen sharing pictures with her cute little son on the social media. Check out some of her Insta posts:

Mayanti is married to Indian cricketer Stuart Binny and the couple welcomed their first child in September last year. Making the announcement public, Mayanti had shared a picture with Stuart and their baby boy. In the note shared along with the picture, she informed fans about her unavailability for IPL 13 and thanked thebroadcaster for supporting her during the pregnancy.

Mayanti last appearance as a broadcaster when India hosted South Africa for a three-match ODI series in 2020, but soon, the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post this, Mayanti went on maternity leave.

When the IPL returned to India this year in April, fans were expecting to see her back on the screen but were left disappointed after learning about her absence from the presenters’ panel. Now that the remainder of IPL has been shifted to take place in UAE in September, we might just see her making a comeback in the TV presentations. However, there has not been any confirmation about it yet.

Meanwhile, BCCI is working on the final schedule for the remainder of 31 matches of IPL 14 and we can expect it to be out soon.

