Mayanti Langer to Watch IPL from Home this Year as she Welcomes Baby Boy

Renowned cricket presenter Mayanti Langer has welcomed a baby boy with husband cricketer Stuart Binny. Taking to social media, Langer announced why she will not be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 202 which is being held in Dubai this year.

She shared an image of her newborn child with cricketer husband Stuart Binny on Twitter with the caption, “So I’m going to love watching the IPL @StarSportsIndia all the best to the team @jatinsapru @suhailchandhok @cricketaakash @SanjanaGanesan @ProfDeano @scottbstyris @BrettLee_58 @Sanjog_G and the full gang!!”

Langer has been the face of cricketing events for over five years now. She has also presented in other big-ticket tournaments such as World Cup matches, Indian Cricket League and International Cricket Council (ICC) events. However, this year she will be watching the IPL from home as she spends time with her newborn baby and husband.

Her husband Stuart Binny made his name as a One Day International (ODI) cricketer. He has been a part of IPL campaigns before and played for both Mumbai Indians in 2010 Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Langer also shared a note beside the image and thanked those who had reached out to her. She said they were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago. and “life has changed for the better.”

Expressing her gratitude to Star Sports, which broadcasts some of the major sporting events in the world, Langer revealed how accommodative the company was when she was pregnant.

“For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact they supported me when I needed them the most. When I was pregnant with my son. They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant and would have continued doing so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled,” she wrote.