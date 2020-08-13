Maybe Captain and Coach Felt They Had a Better Player: Mithali Raj on WT20 2018 Semifinal Axe

Mithali Raj was involved in a controversy in 2018 when she was dropped from India's Women's World T20 semifinal XI against England, which they went on to lose.
Mithali accused then coach Ramesh Powar of bias and discrimination, citing she scored back-to-back half-centuries in the league stages.
The current captain of the India Women ODI side recalled the match in Antigua, saying she was 'disappointed' at not being given a chance in the semifinal.
"Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn’t play. But it is something that has happened with every player. I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and may be captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed in to the eleven," she said on Star Sports 1 Telugu show ‘Girl Power – Sarileru Manakevaru’.
"But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, ‘give your best you, might not get such chances time and again."
A biopic on Mithali Raj is currently being made, in which Tapsee Pannu essays the lead role.
"She is very lively, talkative and she has the spunk. I said, ‘Give me some time, let me get comfortable, I will help you out. Acting is your profession. It will come by naturally. What you have to learn is the cover drive. People will relate your cover drive with my cover drive. So, that is something you have to work hard. Tapsee said I gave her stress by mentioning this, but I asked her to better bat properly," Mithali said.
