Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Maybe Captain and Coach Felt They Had a Better Player: Mithali Raj on WT20 2018 Semifinal Axe

Mithali Raj was involved in a controversy in 2018 when she was dropped from India's Women's World T20 semifinal XI against England, which they went on to lose.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Maybe Captain and Coach Felt They Had a Better Player: Mithali Raj on WT20 2018 Semifinal Axe

Mithali Raj was involved in a controversy in 2018 when she was dropped from India's Women's World T20 semifinal XI against England, which they went on to lose.

Mithali accused then coach Ramesh Powar of bias and discrimination, citing she scored back-to-back half-centuries in the league stages.

The current captain of the India Women ODI side recalled the match in Antigua, saying she was 'disappointed' at not being given a chance in the semifinal.

"Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn’t play. But it is something that has happened with every player. I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and may be captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed in to the eleven," she said on Star Sports 1 Telugu show ‘Girl Power – Sarileru Manakevaru’.

ALSO READ: Happy Being Smriti Mandhana of Women's Team, Virat Kohli's Consistency is Unreal: Mandhana

"But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, ‘give your best you, might not get such chances time and again."

A biopic on Mithali Raj is currently being made, in which Tapsee Pannu essays the lead role.

ALSO READ: India's Harmanpreet Kaur Rues WBBL Clash But Bullish About T20 Challenge

"She is very lively, talkative and she has the spunk. I said, ‘Give me some time, let me get comfortable, I will help you out. Acting is your profession. It will come by naturally. What you have to learn is the cover drive. People will relate your cover drive with my cover drive. So, that is something you have to work hard. Tapsee said I gave her stress by mentioning this, but I asked her to better bat properly," Mithali said.

India womenmithali rajTapsee Pannuwomen's cricketwomen's zone

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more