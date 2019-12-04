Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Maybe I'll Get Another Chance to Go Past Lara's 400: Warner

After playing a record-shattering 335 against Pakistan in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan, explosive Australia opener David Warner met Brian Lara on Wednesday and stated that perhaps he will get another chance to break the record of the highest individual score set by the West Indies legend.

Cricketnext Staff |December 4, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Maybe I'll Get Another Chance to Go Past Lara's 400: Warner

After playing a record-shattering 335 against Pakistan in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan, explosive Australia opener David Warner met Brian Lara on Wednesday and stated that perhaps he will get another chance to break the record of the highest individual score set by the West Indies legend.

Warner took to Instagram to share the picture of himself alongside Lara and captioned it: "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to knock 400 off. "

Lara was in Adelaide last Saturday for some commercial engagements when Warner shattered records by scoring his maiden triple ton at the Adelaide Oval in the Day/Night Test against Pakistan which Australia won by an innings and 48 runs. He was at 335 when Paine declared Australia's first innings at 583/3.

The West Indies legend had stated that he was looking to greet Warner had he went past 400. Lara, who holds the record for scoring the highest individual score in Test cricket, first time broke the record in 1994 when he scored 375 against England and went passed then record-holder and West Indies legend Gary Sobers' 365.

As soon as Lara went past 365, Sobers walked out onto the Barbados ground and personally congratulated the former on the achievement.

"It would have been amazing to walk out there (as Sobers did). Records are made to be broken. It's great when they are broken by attacking players. Entertainers. Being in Adelaide I would have got an opportunity to if not walk out at least meet him at this opportune time," Lara told News Corp.

The highest individual score for an Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He had played that innings against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.

brian laraDavid WarnerOff The Field

Related stories

Scoring Runs in Australia Gives You Great Confidence: Babar Azam
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 7:01 PM IST

Scoring Runs in Australia Gives You Great Confidence: Babar Azam

David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST

David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine

Attacking David Warner Will Get More Chances to Go For 400: Brian Lara
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 6:49 PM IST

Attacking David Warner Will Get More Chances to Go For 400: Brian Lara

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more