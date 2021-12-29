'Maybe They're Slightly Overconfident: Ex-South Africa Captain on India's Middle-order Collapse in Centurion

Former South Africa all-rounder and captain Shaun Pollock feels that the India batters were a little ‘overconfident’ which resulted in their collapse on the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Centurion. On Tuesday, India resumed innings on 272 for 3 but they lost all the remaining seven wickets for just 49 runs.

Following their batting show on the opening day, it was expected that tourists might pile up around 400 runs in the first innings. However, the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada ran through the Indian batting line-up and bundled them out for 327.

The middle-order is once again under the scanner following another paltry performance on Tuesday. Speaking with Cricbuzz, Pollock was of the opinion that none of the batters took the initiative to avoid the collapse.

“I think it’s always concerning that someone can’t stop the rut. You can always lose 2-3 wickets but the fact that someone can’t stop it is a little bit of a concern… Mindset wise the conundrum for a coach is you never want to… overtalk about how things could or couldn’t go wrong [but] you just think maybe Rahul Dravid was tempted at the start of play on Day 3 to say, ‘Listen, guys, we batted superbly on Day 1 but let’s not take it for granted. Let’s apply ourselves, let’s really get stuck in, let’s build it from the beginning once again.’

“I think it was a case of maybe they (the batters) were slightly overconfident coming onto the crease and then a combination of your lower-order - Ashwin, Thakur, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj… those guys haven’t had much time in the middle, they need a little bit of game time, additional practices and maybe were just short of a gallop,” Pollock told Cricbuzz.

Despite the sudden fall of the batting line-up, India didn’t lose the grip on the game as they bowled out the hosts for just 197, taking a 146-run lead in the second innings by stumps on day 3.

