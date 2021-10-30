‘Maybe You’ll Find a Brain Back There’: Pakistani Journalist Tries to Poke Harbhajan Singh, Gets Strong Reply From Off-Spinner

Pakistan’s win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup has led to unending banters on social media. It has been a week that Babar Azam and his men outfoxed Virat Kohli & Co by a massive margin on 10 wickets but the commotion on the social space doesn’t seem to end soon. The latest spat was seen between veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh and a Pakistani journalist.

It all happened after Friday’s clash between the Men in Green and Afghanistan in which batsman Asif Ali struck four sixes in the penultimate over, guiding Pakistan to a 5-wicket win. It was their third in on the trot in the tournament as Pakistan chased down a 148-run target with six balls to spare.

As the game ended, the journalist took Twitter and poked Harbhajan with a message that read, “4 SIXERS again @harbhajan_singh. walkover Chahiye???”

In reply, Harbhajan posted a picture with a text on it that read, “KEEP ROLLING YOUR EYES. MAYBE YOU’LL FIND A BRAIN BACK THERE.”

I hope itni angreji samaj aajayegi tumhe.. or can someone explain her in Urdu/Hindi this waise aani chahiye itni angreji samaj and thodi sharm as well I guess https://t.co/B0i6c42JdS pic.twitter.com/RfitiBLyML— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Hours before this crosstalk, the journalist had shared a video clip of an old India vs Pakistan game in which Harbhajan could be seen smashing a six to former pacer Mohammad Amir and made religious comments. In reply, the off-spinner slammed her and wrote, “stop ur nonsense stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between.”

Udtaa teer apni taraf mat modo.. Apna kaam karo aur bakswass kam karo..stop ur nonsense stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between .. you stay happy there we r very happy here no further talk. https://t.co/DSswVHXXEp— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021

Harbhajan has been in the limelight in the past few days for his war of words with Amir on Twitter. It all started after India lost to Pakistan in Dubai on September 24 and since then, the two former cricketers have been slamming each other on social media.

Pakistan cricket team has been on a winning spree in the ongoing T20 world championship. After defeating India by 10 wickets, they took down New Zealand by 5 wickets and then won against Afghanistan on Friday with the same margin.

Meanwhile, India gear up to face New Zealand in their second match in the Super 12 on Sunday in Dubai.

