MBC vs TMC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the Friday, November 27 match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan will be squaring off against Tapan Memorial Club. The fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams were on the losing side of their latest respective outings. Mohun Bagan were beaten by Kalighat Club on November 25 by six wickets in the ongoing tournament in Kolkata. Tapan Memorial Club, on the other hand, lost to Calcutta Customs Club by 11 runs on the same date.

The two teams have also won one match each in the past in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. Mohun Bagan beat Calcutta Customs Club by 17 runs on November 24 and Tapan Memorial Club defeated East Bengal Club by six wickets in Match 3 of the tournament, which was held on November 25.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club will commence from 8PM IST.

MBC vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

MBC vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club: Live Score / Scorecard(FOLLOW LIVE HERE)

MBC vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club: Match Details

November 27 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

MBC vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC probable lineup vs Tapan Memorial Club: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh

MBC vs TMC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable lineup vs Mohun Bagan AC: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Sandipan Das Sr, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad.