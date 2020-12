MBC vs TOC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MBC vs TOC Dream11 Best Picks / MBC vs TOC Dream11 Captain / MBC vs TOC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

MBC vs TOC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In match 16 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC will take on Town Club at the Eden Garden on December 1. Town Club will look to retain their position at the top of the table with a win over Mohun Bagan AC. They previously won the reverse game against the same opposition. Town Club are leading the table with 16 points,four wins and a loss from the five played so far. Whereas, Mohun Bagan AC are off to a mixed start in the tournament. They have won two and lost three games from the five played so far and sit at the fourth position with eight points.

In their previous match, Mohun Bagan scored 136 runs while batting first. However, Town Club’s Gitmoy Basu and Ayan Chatterjee played a crucial knock helped their side chase the target with three deliveries to spare.

MBC vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

MBC vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MBC vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club: Match Details

December 1 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club captain: Md Kaif

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club vice-captain: Anustup Majumdar

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club wicketkeeper: Gitmoy Basu

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club batsmen: Vivek Singh, Purab Joshi, Shivam Sharma

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club all-rounders: Ayan Bhattacharjee, Prince Yadav

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 MBC vs TOC Dream11 team for Mohun Bagan Athletic Club vs Town Club bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Azaz Ansari, Ananta Saha

MBC vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club playing 11 against Town Club: Sunil Kumar Dalal, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

MBC vs TOC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, American University of Malta playing 11 against Overseas Cricket Club: Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed

