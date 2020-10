MBCC vs CTL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Men In Blue CC vs Catalunya CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MBCC vs CTL Dream11 Best Picks / MBCC vs CTL Dream11 Captain / MBCC vs CTL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Men In Blue CC are set to clash against Catalunya CC in their opening match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday. For CTL, this will be the second game of the day, their first contest being against Joves Units CC.

MBCC will be looking for a good start in the tournament and are well equipped to do so, having all-rounders like Harpreet Singh, Sunny Jaswal and Aditya Kandele. In the bowling department, Phillips and Randhawa will take charge. CTL also have a decent team composition to match their rivals with the likes of Muhammad Asif Zia, Rauf Zaman on their sides. The opening match will reveal a lot about how their strengths match up with one another.

The match will be played at 08:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 13 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

MBCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Men In Blue CC playing 11 against Catalunya CC: Souvik Sengupta, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Chandrasekhar Gade, Aditya Kandele, Sunny Jaswal, Rakesh Kumar (WK), Sam Phillips, Paramjot Randhawa, Hemanth Narsipalli

MBCC vs CTL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC playing 11 against Men In Blue CC: Yasir Ali, Riaz Zeshan, Muhammad Asif Zia, Rauf Zaman (WK), Ali Azam, Nisar Ahmed, Sharique Hussain, Abdul Wadood Awan, Shaukat Shahbaz, Qais Syed Rizvi, Nadim Hussain