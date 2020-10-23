MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Best Picks / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Captain / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The cricket schedule for ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23 will begin with the 37th match of the league being played between Men in Blue CC and Gracia CC. This will be the first time when both the teams will come face-to-face against each other in the tournament. Going through their performance sheets so far, Men in Blue CC (MBCC) have won just one match out of the three clashes they have played, while Gracia CC (GCC) do not have the satisfaction of winning a single match so far.
MBCC had their previous outing scheduled against Falco Zalmi CC, which they failed to defend and lost by the total of 84 runs. The team is currently placed at the 5th position in the Group B points table. GCC, on the other hand, are at the bottom position of the points table.
MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Match Details
October 23 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC captain: Shankar Kaligatla
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC vice-captain: Heera Mahey
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC wicketkeeper: Mayank Dayal
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC batsmen: Puneet Shrimali, Bikramjit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC all-rounders: Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Heera Mahey
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC bowlers: Paramjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli
MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC playing 11 against Gracia CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli
MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Men in Blue CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking