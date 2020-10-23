MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Best Picks / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Captain / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The cricket schedule for ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23 will begin with the 37th match of the league being played between Men in Blue CC and Gracia CC. This will be the first time when both the teams will come face-to-face against each other in the tournament. Going through their performance sheets so far, Men in Blue CC (MBCC) have won just one match out of the three clashes they have played, while Gracia CC (GCC) do not have the satisfaction of winning a single match so far.

MBCC had their previous outing scheduled against Falco Zalmi CC, which they failed to defend and lost by the total of 84 runs. The team is currently placed at the 5th position in the Group B points table. GCC, on the other hand, are at the bottom position of the points table.

MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC: Match Details

October 23 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC captain: Shankar Kaligatla

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC vice-captain: Heera Mahey

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC wicketkeeper: Mayank Dayal

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC batsmen: Puneet Shrimali, Bikramjit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC all-rounders: Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Heera Mahey

ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team for Men in Blue CC vs Gracia CC bowlers: Paramjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli

MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men in Blue CC playing 11 against Gracia CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli

MBCC vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Men in Blue CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Best Picks / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Captain / MBCC vs GCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more