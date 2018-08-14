MCA May Decide on Application Against Selectors in 2-3 Days

Loading...
It is understood the application has been submitted by Parsee Gymkhana cricket secretary and vice-president Khodadad Yazdegardi to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on July 30 seeking removal of the selectors over their alleged non-performance.
The MCA CoA comprises retired Judges Hemant Gokhale and V M Kanade.
Yazdegardi has requested the MCA to call a Special General Meeting to discuss the issue and submitted signatures of over 30 members in support of his stand.
Sources in the cricket body said the MCA will have to take a call on the application by August 21.
"It is expected that a decision on it (the application) will be taken within the next two-three days," a highly-placed source said.
First Published: August 14, 2018, 8:33 AM IST