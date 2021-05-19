MCA Seeks Application for Senior Mumbai Team Coach's Post

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has sought applications for the post of its senior team’s head coach, including, among others, an eligibility criteria of a minimum 50 first-class matches.

“On the recommendation of Cricket Improvement Committee, applications are hereby invited for the post of Mumbai Senior Men Team Coach,” the MCA stated in a note posted on its website, adding that the interested candidates should apply before May 24.

As per its eligibility criteria, the applicant “should have played at least 50 first-class matches, should be NCA certified coach, should have experience of coaching a state team/IPL franchisee/NCA and should be residing in Mumbai.”

Last season, Mumbai had initially appointed Amit Pagnis as the coach for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but after its disastrous show in the national T20 tournament, he stepped down.

The cricket body then named former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the head coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which the domestic giants won.

Ramesh Powar has now taken over as India Women’s coach once again after the Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Madan Lal, recommended him for the post. Current coach WV Raman has been removed. Raman had taken over from Powar in December 2018 after Powar had a tussle with senior batter Mithali Raj. Raman was the Indian team’s coach in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, where the team reached the final and lost to Australia. In the most recent series under Raman, against South Africa at home, India had lost 1-4 in a five-match ODI series and 1-2 in the three-match T20I series.

Powar was quoted saying “Looking forward to take India women’s cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & BCCI for this opportunity,”

Looking forward to take india women's cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & bcci for this opportunity. https://t.co/mpa7uuocps — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) May 13, 2021

Mumbai on the other hand has won the coveted Ranji Trophy a record 41 times.

