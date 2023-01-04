MCC Explains Why Adam Zampa's Run-Out Attempt at Non-Striker in BBL Was Overturned

The non-striker’s run-out while backing up has ignited a heated debate every time it has been used by a bowler in professional cricket. Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa was at the centre of the storm this time around as he attempted a similar run-out dismissal during the high-voltage Big Bash League derby against the Renegades. However, Zampa’s attempt to run out batter Tom Rogers at the non-striker’s end was deemed not out by the third umpire. Many fans were left wondering the reason behind the third umpire’s decision.

Consequently, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) explained why Zampa’s attempt to run-out Tom Rogers while backing up was unsuccessful.

ALSO READ | BCCI All Set to Shift Rishabh Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai for Further Treatment

MCC tweeted, “The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball. That means when the arm gets to its highest point.”

MCC also alluded to the fact that the bowler is not entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out.

The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.That means when the arm gets to its highest point. (1/2)#MCCLaws | @BBLpic.twitter.com/fWtdJAtIh1 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

The replays confirmed that Zampa had turned his arm over before stopping and whipping the bails off. Therefore, even though Rogers was outside his crease, he wasn’t out.

Adam Zampa's attempt at a run out was deemed by the Third Umpire as not out 👀#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/cvhlLBwig5— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2023

This mode of dismissal was first attempted by Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australian batter Bill Brown during the 1948 Sydney Test.

The dramatic incident whipped up a storm on social media. Fans had a field day sharing memes and funny takes on Zampa’s attempt to Mankad Tom Rogers.

ALSO READ | ‘It Was Our Game to Lose’- Dasun Shanaka Expresses Disappointment After Loss Against India

While some Twitter users mocked Zampa, others backed him.

One Twitter user wrote, “Short-term pain for Zampa who will lose a bit of paint online (and won’t care in the slightest, he’s a big boy) but good for the game as this will help educate millions on how the law works in relation to the expected point of release.”

Short-term pain for Zampa who will lose a bit of paint online (and won't care in the slightest, he's a big boy) but good for the game as this will help educate millions on how the law works in relation to the expected point of release. https://t.co/2zdgEl5rEi— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 3, 2023

Another Twitter user gave Zampa full marks for guts and zero for execution.

I score Adam Zampa 10/10 for guts and 0/10 for execution.— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) January 3, 2023

Zampa had a good game with the ball as he registered bowling figures of 1/18 in his quota of four overs. However, Zampa-led Melbourne Stars ended up losing the match as they couldn’t chase the target of 142 runs. Zampa and Co will be aiming to bounce back from this defeat in their next match against Sydney Sixers on January 6.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here