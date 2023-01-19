MCC Issues Clarification on 'Law 38.3: Running a Batter Out at the Non-striker's End'

Time and again, the act of running a batter out at the non-striker’s end has hogged the limelight. Fondly known as ‘Mankading’, the act is often called against the ‘spirit of the game’, mostly by the English cricket fraternity. But earlier this year, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket laws, moved from Law 41 - Unfair Play to Law 38 - Run-out.

But on Thursday, the MCC released a statement clarifying its interpretation of this Law.

“We acknowledge that while this Law has generally been understood well by players and umpires, there is ambiguity in the wording which could lead to confusion. MCC has therefore moved to change the wording of Law 38.3 to deliver better clarity,” read the MCC statement.

MCC has today issued a clarification on Law 38.3 concerning the act of non-strikers leaving their ground early.

“The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the Run out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC,” it added.

Here’s what the new Law says:

38.3.1 At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground. In these circumstances the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered. 38.3.1.1 The instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball is defined as the moment the bowler’s arm reaches the highest point of his/her normal bowling action in the delivery swing. 38.3.1.2 Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.

The MCC further stated that the clarification comes into implementation with immediate effect, from January 19, 2023 as it’s not a material change.

Why it’s called Mankad?

Back in 1948, former India captain Vinoo Mankad ran out Australian wicketkeeper-batter Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end. Australian media called it ‘Mankading’ and hence, the term came into existence.`

