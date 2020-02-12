Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

East London

12 Feb, 202021:30 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

East London

12 Feb, 202020:30 IST

2nd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

East London

13 Feb, 202020:30 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

14 Feb, 202021:30 IST

MCC to Play One 50-over Match, Three T20 Games in Lahore

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will play a 50-over match and three T20 games during their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The tour, which is a first in 48 years, will begin from Thursday to February 19.

February 12, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
MCC to Play One 50-over Match, Three T20 Games in Lahore

London: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will play a 50-over match and three T20 games during their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The tour, which is a first in 48 years, will begin from Thursday to February 19.

Lahore Qalandars will provide the club's first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Qalandars can boast Pakistan international stars such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman amongst their ranks for this year's edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Shaheens -- effectively the nation's 'A' team -- will play MCC in a 50-over match at Aitchison College two days later, and the hosts will be captained by Saud Shakeel.

The club will then switch back to T20 for matches against Pakistan's domestic T20 champions Northern, and Multan Sultans of the PSL, who will include England's Moeen Ali and James Vince in their squad for the tournament which begins shortly after the MCC tour.

MCC president Kumar Sangakkara will captain a 12-man squad for the tour, which includes the likes of Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe and Ross Whiteley.

"This tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved," MCC head coach Ajmal Shahzad said.

"We hope that this tour helps contribute to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) wish of seeing international teams returning to tour the country on a regular basis."

MCC squad: Kumar Sangakkara (c), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassan, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley.

lahoremccShaheen Afridi

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
East London

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
East London

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 13 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
East London

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more