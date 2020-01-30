Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 250 runs, MIN. 73.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

96/2 (20.1)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

113/1 (11.4)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

MCC to Tour Pakistan in February for Series of Matches

The concept of the tour to the country has been a long-stated aim of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

IANS |January 30, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed their squad for next month's Pakistan tour. The MCC is sending a 12-member squad to Lahore next month to play a series of matches, with its President Kumar Sangakkara leading the side.

The concept of the tour to the country has been a long-stated aim of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Speaking on the tour, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) John Stephenson said: "We are thrilled to be able to name a strong squad for this tour, which blends youth and experience for a strong side of high quality."

"We have really appreciated the collaborative approach from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League, which has enabled us to arrange fixtures against sides preparing for this year's PSL tournament as well as to secure the services of some of those participating," he was quoted as saying by the PCB.

MCC's squad includes experienced all-rounder Ravi Bopara, who switched from Essex to Sussex this winter and has most recently been playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Warwickshire contribute three players to the squad with Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Will Rhodes all included. Hannon-Dalby and Rhodes toured Nepal with the MCC in November.

Somerset's Roelof van der Merwe, who will play for Lord's-based London Spirit in the inaugural Hundred competition later this year, is named alongside his Netherlands teammate Fred Klaassen.

Scotland duo Michael Leask and Safyaan Sharif, Leicestershire's Arron Lilley, Kent's Imran Qayyum and Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley will also feature in the squad.

MCC will play two PSL teams -- Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans -- in the T20 format and will also face Pakistan's domestic T20 champions Northern.

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
