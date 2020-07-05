MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5, 2020

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 | Bohemian CC became the first team through to the final stages after overcoming Prague CC Kings in a gripping final following a weekend of fantastic entertainment at the newly-christened Scott Page Field in Prague. Week two proved equally as entertaining at the picturesque Velvary Cricket Ground with Prague Spartans Vanguards marching past Prague CC Knights. Last weekend, Prague Barbarians Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks in the final to advance to the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 & 12.
Who will be the final qualifier from the beautiful Brno Cricket Ground?
MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Match Details
July 5– 1:30 PM IST from Brno Cricket Ground in Brno.
MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 My Dream11 Team
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Dylan Steyn
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Vineesh Njarekkattil
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Naveed Ahmed (CAPTAIN), Tripurari Kanhya Lal (VICE CAPTAIN), Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Moravian CC Premprakash Yadav, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Syed Abdul Wahab (WK), Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Sunil Ambar, Jobi Samuel, Vineesh Njarekkattil (C), Felix Irudayadhasan.
Brno Rangers Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed (C), Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Somsuvro Basu, Anthony Francis, Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali.
