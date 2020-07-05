Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

62/0 (4.5)

Riyaan CC need 114 runs in 91 balls at 7.51 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5, 2020

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MCC vs BRG Dream11 Best Picks / MCC vs BRG Dream11 Captain / MCC vs BRG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5, 2020

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 | Bohemian CC became the first team through to the final stages after overcoming Prague CC Kings in a gripping final following a weekend of fantastic entertainment at the newly-christened Scott Page Field in Prague. Week two proved equally as entertaining at the picturesque Velvary Cricket Ground with Prague Spartans Vanguards marching past Prague CC Knights. Last weekend, Prague Barbarians Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks in the final to advance to the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 & 12.

Who will be the final qualifier from the beautiful Brno Cricket Ground?

MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 Match Details

July 5– 1:30 PM IST from Brno Cricket Ground in Brno.

MCC vs BRG ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 My Dream11 Team

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Dylan Steyn

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Vineesh Njarekkattil

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Naveed Ahmed (CAPTAIN), Tripurari Kanhya Lal (VICE CAPTAIN), Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Moravian CC Premprakash Yadav, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Syed Abdul Wahab (WK), Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Sunil Ambar, Jobi Samuel, Vineesh Njarekkattil (C), Felix Irudayadhasan.

Brno Rangers Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed (C), Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Somsuvro Basu, Anthony Francis, Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BRP vs BRGdream11Dream11 teamECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 live scoreECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 live streamingECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10 scorecardFantasy TipsMCC vs BRG Dream11MCC vs BRG Dream11 predictionMCC vs BRG Dream11 teamMCC vs BRG Dream11 top picksMCC vs BRG live scoreMCC vs BRG Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more