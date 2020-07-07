MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 7. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
MCC vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
MCC vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE CRICKET SCORE
MCC vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details
July 7– 9:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
MCC vs DIC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shahid Mustafa
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mitchell O’Connor (CAPTAIN), Richie Robbins, Hamid Mahmood (VICE CAPTAIN)
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Sweed Ullah, Ajmal Raza
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Zulfiqar Ali
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Marsta CC Sweed Ullah, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Bilal Momand, Ajmal Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, Waseem Ul Haque, Shahid Mustafa (WK), Asif Loan, Sohail Khan, Mushtaq Aslam.
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening Mitchell O’Connor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Joe Taylor, Wynand Boshoff.
MCC vs DIC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Marsta CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7, 2020
