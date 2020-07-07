MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 7. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
MCC vs VAR ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
MCC vs VAR ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score/Scorecard
MCC vs VAR ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details
July 7– 1:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
MCC vs VAR ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Javed Ahmadzai
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Samir Momand, Aweem Ullah, Asif Loan, Hamid Mehmood (CAPTAIN)
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Najeeb Akhlaqi (VICE CAPTAIN), Sweed Ullah, Waseem Ul Haque
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imumudin Orya, Bilal Momand, Zahid Naqwi
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Marsta CC Sweed Ullah, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Bilal Momand, Ajmal Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, Waseem Ul Haque, Fahad Waqas, Zahid Naqwi, Asif Loan
Varmdo CC Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Marsta CC vs Varmdo CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7, 2020
MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MCC vs VAR Dream11 Best Picks / MCC vs VAR Dream11 Captain / MCC vs VAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
