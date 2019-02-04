McCullum to End BBL Career at End of Ongoing Season

Loading...
Post the game against the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night, the veteran informed his Brisbane Heat team-mates of his decision. McCullum scored 51 from 39 balls on the night to keep his side in the hunt for the playoffs spot.
"I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career," McCullum said. "The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting."
"I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun."
"I've had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight."
McCullum has been a part of the Heat since 2011 but has only been a regular feature post retiring from international cricket in 2016 and also captained them for two seasons.
"Being a part of the BBL has been a special part of my career," McCullum said. "Having been there at the start, and then seeing it grow and evolve into one of the best T20 competitions in the world has been great to be part of.
"I think the BBL will get stronger and better from here too as everyone becomes more comfortable with the format and the clubs continue to be bold in their planning and preparations."
For making the semi-finals, the Heat have to defeat the Melbourne Stars on Friday and hope for Hobart Hurricanes to beat Sydney Thunder on Saturday and then Sydney Sixers to beat the Stars the following day.
First Published: February 4, 2019, 8:26 AM IST