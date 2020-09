MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Best Picks / MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Captain / MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 24, 2020 | In their second outing of the day, Amigos CC Ansiao will be playing against Malo CC Vilamoura on Thursday, September 24 in the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo. This will be the final league fixture of the ECS T10 Cartaxo League and will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, scheduled for 5pm IST.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Both the teams have shown an outstanding performance in the season so far, with some loses. Malo CC Vilamoura are currently placed at the top of the points table. They have scored three wins in four games. Their lost their only match to Royal CC Lisbon played on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Amigos ha too won a few matches in their campaign so far. The team has a strong bowling unit, but Malo CC looks as the stronger side for today’s match.

MCCV vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

MCCV vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MCCV vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao: Match Details

September 24 – 5pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao captain: Y Sabir

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao vice-captain: A Winter

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao wicketkeeper: G Bullock, J Popat

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao batsmen: M Adnan, Y Sabir, H Khoba

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao all-rounders: A Zaib, A Ikram, J Zinkus

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao bowlers: A Mehmood, S Maisam, A Winter

ALSO READ: ACCA vs OEI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MCCV vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Amigos CC Ansiao: J Popat, M Adnan, Y Sabir, M Shahid, Z Shah, A Zaib, A Ikram, A Mehmood, S Maisam, S Ali Mehdi, S Mian

MCCV vs ACCA ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Amigos CC Ansiao playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: A Winter, J Zinkus, R Raghu, H Khoba, R Reddy, J Khan, A Dudfield, C Redhead, G Bullock, C Worth, P Stubbs