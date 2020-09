MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Best Picks / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Captain / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

On the last day of the ECS T10 Cartaxo, the first outing of the day will be played between Malo CC Vilamoura and Rossio CC. The MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo fixture is scheduled to begin at 1pm IST on Friday, September 25. While Malo CC Vilamoura are leading the points table, Rossio CC are comfortably placed at the 4th standing.

Malo has successfully claimed victory in four of the five matches played so far. They won their last match against Amigos CC Ansiao by 24 runs. On the other hand, Rossio CC are standing with three victories in five matches played in the tournament. They too won their last match against Amigos CC Ansiao by 5 wickets.

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC: Live Score / Scorecard

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC: Match Details

September 25 – 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC captain: Azher Andani

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC vice-captain: Absar Alam

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC wicketkeeper: Arsalan Naseem

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC batsmen: Harjit Singh, Muhammed Adnan, Azher Andani

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC all-rounders: Md Siraj Nipo, Amir Zaib, Absar Alam, Zafar Ali

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC bowlers: Munna Rahman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Assad Mehmood

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Rossio CC playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Azher Andani (C), Md Siraj Nipo, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan, Absar Alam, Arsalan Naseem (WK), Munna Rahman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Mohsin Butt, Shuvam Bhatia

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Rossio CC: Mian Mehmood (C), Muhammed Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Sulaman Mian, Jayesh Popat (WK), Zulfiqar Shah