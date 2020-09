MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Best Picks / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Captain / MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Rossio CC is set to take on Malo CC Vilamoura in the Match 6 of the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo series.

The fact that ROS lost their previous match against Alvalade CC, while MCCV had convincingly defeated them in the opening match of the tournament, makes latter the favourite on paper.

But cricket is all about match-ups. Having played two matches with different outcomes can be a good thing for ROS against MCCV, who have yet to have a firm footing. The match will commence from 3 PM IST.

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

September 22 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC captain: Muhammad Adnan

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC vice-captain: Manjeet Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC wicketkeeper: Jayesh Popat

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC batsmen: Mian Shahid, Zafar Ali, Manjeet Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC all-rounders: Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Amarjeet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC bowlers: Syed Maisam , Sulaman Mian, Gurpreet Singh, Onkar Singh

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Malo CC Vilamoura playing 11 against Rossio CC: Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir , Zulfiqar Shah , Aamer Ikram , Assad Mehmood , Syed Maisam , Sulaman Mian

MCCV vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Rossio CC playing 11 against Malo CC Vilamoura: Manjeet Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Gurjant Singh, Parwinder Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Manish Gurung (WK), Amarjeet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Onkar Singh