McDermott Added to Australia ODI Squad as Injury Cover for Marsh

Loading...
Rookie McDermott, the step-son of former Test bowler Craig McDermott, could make his ODI debut should Marsh fail to recover in time for the second match in Adelaide on Friday.
“The National Selection Panel has decided to add Ben McDermott to the ODI squad ahead of Friday’s match against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval,” National Selector Trevor Hohns said.
“Part of the decision to include Ben is to ensure we have appropriate coverage should Shaun Marsh fail to recover in time for Friday’s second ODI.
“We will continue to monitor Shaun’s progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match.”
The 23-year-old made his international debut in a Twenty20 International match against United Arab Emirates last month and played all three of Australia's T20I defeats against Pakistan in the Gulf nation. He made an unbeaten 10 against UAE before returning scores of 0, 3 and 21 against Pakistan.
Aaron Finch's Australia lost the opening one-dayer against South Africa by six wickets at Perth Stadium. The third and final match is in Hobart on November 11.
First Published: November 6, 2018, 8:44 AM IST