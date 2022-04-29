MCS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 29, 11:30 PM IST

MCS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Machos CC and Dubai Aviators: Dubai Aviators will clash with Machos CC in the second pre-quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League on Friday. The game will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 29 from 11:30 PM IST.

Machos failed to impress during the league stage. The team succumbed to defeat in all their three matches to occupy the last place in the Pool C points table. They were defeated by Kabul Zalmi in their last game by eight runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Dubai Aviators also experienced the same fate as Machos in the league round. They also lost all the group games to languish at the rock-bottom in the Pool B points table. Dubai Aviators’ last loss in the competition came against Karwan Strikers by 96 runs.

Ahead of the match between Machos CC and Dubai Aviators, here is everything you need to know:

MCS vs DUA Telecast

Machos CC vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India.

MCS vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MCS vs DUA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

MCS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ashraf Malik

Vice-Captain - Ridge Menzes

Suggested Playing XI for MCS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ronnie Thomas, Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Adeel Rana, Rajesh Vasundaran, Ridge Menzes

All-rounders: Ammad Jawaid, Sourav Shah, Ashraf Malik

Bowlers: Danial Baloch, Saraansh Jain, Anil Pillai

MCS vs DUA Probable XIs:

Machos CC: Ashraf Malik, Muhammed Fazil, Renji John (c), Abdul Majeed, Adeel Rana, Amal Raj, Anil Pillai, Arshad Mohamemed, Rajesh Vasundaran, Vishnu Anirudhan, Ronnie Thomas (wk)

Dubai Aviators: Kapil Mulchandani, Sagheer Hussain-I, Muhammad Naeem-III, Waqar Hussain, Ridge Menzes, Saraansh Jain, Sourav Shah, Ammad Jawaid, Mohammed Shihan Faris, Danial Baloch, Saad Jawaid

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here