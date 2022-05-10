MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Green Afghanistan One Day Cup Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers , May 10, Khost Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST

MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Green Afghanistan One Day Cup match between Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers: Hindokush Strikers are set to kick off their journey in the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup as they will take on Maiwand Defenders tomorrow, at the Khost Cricket Stadium, in Afghanistan.

Maiwand Defenders come into the fixture after securing a 10-run win against Pamir Legends in a nail-biting contest. Mohammad Shahzad (70 off 102 balls) and Darwish Rasooli (84 off 90 balls) helped Maiwand Defenders in reaching a total of 254 in 50 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In reply, Pamir Legends could manage to score 244 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs. Yamin Ahmadzai and Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets each in the game to earn terrific start for their side Maiwand Defenders in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

MD vs HS Telecast

Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

MD vs HS Live Streaming

The Green Afghanistan One Day Cup tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MD vs HS Match Details

The MD vs HS match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday, May 10, at 10:00 am IST.

MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahmanullah Zadran

Vice-Captain: Zahir Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sadiq Atal

All-rounders: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Rahimzai

Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers Possible XIs

Maiwand Defenders United Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Rahimzai

Hindokush Strikers Predicted Line-up: Afsar Zazai (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Asif Musazai, Sadiq Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Karim Janat, Jamshid Khan, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Fareed Ahmad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here