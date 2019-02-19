Me and Kuldeep Often Ask Dhoni for Help While Bowling: Chahal

Loading...
Chahal, who has become one of the key spinners in the team also threw light on his relationship with MS Dhoni and how they get along well off the pitch.
“Whenever I feel something, I always talk to the senior players — Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya, Shikhar (Dhawan) bhaiya. They always help me. When Virat bhaiya is not there, I always (speak to) Rohit bhaiya and ask him what to do and what not to do,” Chahal told HT.
“Mahi bhai and I play PUBG together sometimes (laughs). Seven-eight people play PUBG for two hours. We go for dinners, [have] fun. It’s a big thing to play under Mahi bhai. He was my first captain. Whenever we need help in bowling, Kuldeep (Yadav) and I always ask him.”
While Chahal described himself as a “shy” person, he spoke about how doing Chahal TV, an in-house BCCI production where the spinner interviews his teammates in a light-hearted vein helped him open up.
“I am a shy type of guy. (I’ve become) more confident after doing Chahal TV — I randomly started taking interviews in the bus. Maine waise hi kar diya ki ‘Chahal TV’ pe aapka swagat hai’. Logon ko kaafi pasand aaya, kyunki yeh kaafi hatke hai. Masti bhi kar sakte hain aur cricket ke baare mein bhi pooch sakte hain0 (I just started saying ‘Welcome to ‘Chahal TV’ and people quite liked it because this was unique. We have fun while talking about cricket).”
Finally, Chahal spoke of his excitement ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
“I’m very excited as it will be my first World Cup. In the 50-over format we have the best team. There will be a lot of pressure, as the whole country wants the Cup. But it’s our job to tackle the pressure.”
First Published: February 19, 2019, 7:19 PM IST