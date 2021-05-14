CRICKETNEXT

ME vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 30, May 14 11:00 PM IST

Check here ME vs CCP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 30. Also check the schedule of Micoud Eagles and Choiseul Coal Pots.

ME vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 30 between Micoud Eagles and Choiseul Coal Pots: Micoud Eagles (ME) will take on Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) in the third semi-final match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast tournament on Friday. The game will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia and is scheduled to start at 11 PM IST. Both sides lead in their respective group league tables (Group A andB) and both teams come into this important fixture on the back of comfortable wins. The Eagles pipped the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) by nine-wickets last time out,while the Pots registered a 36-run victory over South Castries Lions on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to be around 25-26°C on the matchday with 78 percent humidity and 51 percent cloud cover. However, Accuweather predicts mostly cloudy weather with probable rain interruptions during the match.

The upcoming match could be a high-scoring one as the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat in the early stages. However, there is ample help for bowlers with swing early on and spinners can make a dent in the middle overs, making for an exciting contest to watch.

ME vs CCP Live Streaming

All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

ME vs CCP Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 14 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

ME vs CCP captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Jason Simon

Vice-captain: Darren Sammy

ME vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon

Batsmen: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Darren Sammy, Junior Henry

All-rounders: Audy Alexander, Murlan Sammy, Vince Smith

Bowlers: Micheal Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Clem St. Rose

ME vs CCP Probable XIs

Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Murlan Sammy, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Darren Sammy (C), Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery, Travis Gifford, Lanse Sammy

Choiseul Coal Pots: Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (WK), Vince Smith, Valange St. Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St. Rose, Sky Laffeuille, Stephan Theophan

Upcoming Matches