ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast, May 13 9:00 PM IST

ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 27 between Micoud Eagles and Mon Repos Stars: The Micoud Eagles (ME) willface off against Mon Repos Stars (MRS) in the 27th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021, on Thursday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PMIST.

The Eagles akin to their name soar higher than the rest by winning six out of the seven matches so far. The Darren Sammy-led side currently sit at the summit of the points table with 12 points to their name. On the other hand, the Stars have impressed with three wins from four outings so far. Christian Charlery and company are ranked fifth with six points so far.

The temperature is expected to be around 25-27°C on the matchday with 72 percent humidity and 74 percent cloud cover. There is a47 per cent chance of precipitation during the game.

The surface at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a flat batting one, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Teams batting second have won the majority of the St Lucia T10 Blast games played at the venue.

ME vs MRS Live Streaming

All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

ME vs MRS Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 6 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.

ME vs MRS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Darren Sammy

Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes

ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux Jr

Batsmen: Darren Sammy, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Craig Emmanuel

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy

Bowlers: Lanse Sammy, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry

ME vs MRS Probable XIs

Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Micheal Charlery

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Christian Charlery (C), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, K Henry, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

