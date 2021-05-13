- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast, May 13 9:00 PM IST
Check here ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 27 Match. Also check the schedule of Micoud Eagles and Mon Repos Stars
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:14 PM IST
ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 27 between Micoud Eagles and Mon Repos Stars: The Micoud Eagles (ME) willface off against Mon Repos Stars (MRS) in the 27th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021, on Thursday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PMIST.
The Eagles akin to their name soar higher than the rest by winning six out of the seven matches so far. The Darren Sammy-led side currently sit at the summit of the points table with 12 points to their name. On the other hand, the Stars have impressed with three wins from four outings so far. Christian Charlery and company are ranked fifth with six points so far.
The temperature is expected to be around 25-27°C on the matchday with 72 percent humidity and 74 percent cloud cover. There is a47 per cent chance of precipitation during the game.
The surface at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a flat batting one, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Teams batting second have won the majority of the St Lucia T10 Blast games played at the venue.
ME vs MRS Live Streaming
All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
ME vs MRS Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, May 6 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.
ME vs MRS captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Darren Sammy
Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes
ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux Jr
Batsmen: Darren Sammy, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Craig Emmanuel
All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy
Bowlers: Lanse Sammy, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry
ME vs MRS Probable XIs
Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Micheal Charlery
Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Christian Charlery (C), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, K Henry, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
