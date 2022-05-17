ME vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, May 18, 12 AM IST

ME vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Micoud Eagles and South Castries Lions: Micoud Eagles and South Castries Lions will be squaring off against each other in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 game on Wednesday, May 18. The match will be conducted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Micoud Eagles will hope to redeem themselves in the T10 league. The team has featured in three league matches, losing two games while their one game was washed out due to rain. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters defeated the Eagles in their last league games. The batters let down the Eagles as they scored only 91 runs in ten overs.

South Castries Lions, on the other hand, are third in Group A points table with two defeats and one victory. Lions won their first game against GICB but since then their performance has gone downhill. They are coming into the Wednesday match after losing to SSCS by seven runs.

Ahead of the match between Micoud Eagles and South Castries Lions, here is everything you need to know:

ME vs SCL Telecast

Micoud Eagles vs South Castries Lions game will not be telecast in India

ME vs SCL Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ME vs SCL Match Details

Micoud Eagles and South Castries Lions will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12 AM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

ME vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lanse Sammy

Vice-Captain: Jehan Boodha

Suggested Playing XI for ME vs SCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Winnel Felix, Johnson Charles

Batters: Dalton Polius, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Jehan Boodha

All-rounders: Johnson Charles, Tarique Edward

Bowlers: Lanse Sammy, Aaron Joseph, Shervon Leo

ME vs SCL Probable XIs

Micoud Eagles: Tarique Edward, Winnel Felix (wk), Shervin Charles(c), Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Dalton Polius, Lanse Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Jehan Boodha

South Castries Lions: Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Lerry Auguste, Aaron Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Shervon Leo, Kensley Paul, Emmerson Charles, Wade Clovis, Kemrol Charles, Wendell Inglis

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here