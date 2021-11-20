'Meaningless Series': Kiwi Pacer Slams Cricket Fan For Trolling New Zealand for Series Loss Against India

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan hit back at a cricket fan on social media who tried to troll Tim Southee-led New Zealand for losing the second T20I against India on Friday in Ranchi. After defeating the Black Caps by 7 wickets, Rohit Sharma-led Team India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

McClenaghan’s termed the ongoing T20 series between India and New Zealand as ‘meaningless’, pointing out that it started just later the T20 World Cup 2021 final, and that, too against a team that got a ‘10-day rest’.

After McClenaghan commented on Twitter on AB de Villiers’s retirement, a fan reminded him of New Zealand’s series loss. To this, McClenaghan, who last played for New Zealand in 2018, replied:

“Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?”

The 35-year-old pacer, who had made acerbic replies on Twitter in the past, was referring to New Zealand’s defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup summit class in Dubai on November 14.

The three-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand began on November 17. The Blackcaps lost the first match by seven wickets and the second by five wickets. The third match will be played in Kolkata on Sunday. McClenaghan has played 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is since making debut in 2012.

Though New Zealand rested Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson from the white-ball series, they haven’t looked at their best due to fatigue, raising questions over their cramped schedule.

