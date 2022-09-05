'Means a Lot to Help Youngsters': Jasprit Bumrah Shares His Knowledge With Budding Cricketers at NCA

India pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury. While making his recovery, Bumrah also decided to share his experience and knowledge with India’s budding cricketers.

Bumrah posted a couple of photos on his Instagram handle on Sunday where he can be seen sharing some advice with the youngsters at the NCA. The 28-year-old reflected how a few years ago, he was also an ambitious youngster and eager to learn new things.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Bumrah stated that he enjoyed working with youngsters and loved assisting them in their development with his knowledge of the game.

“Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing, and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way”, Bumrah wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

India have severely missed their pace sensation Bumrah at the Asia Cup 2022.

He has been out of action since India’s tour of England earlier this summer owing to his back spasm. His expertise to pick wickets in the death overs and suffocate the opposition for runs has been instrumental for the team.

Bumrah’s absence was quite evident in India’s defeat against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament on Sunday. The Indian pacers conceded 26 runs in the last two overs as Pakistan chased down the target of 182 with a delivery to spare.

With ICC T20 World Cup in Australia approaching, India would desperately want their third-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game fully fit and raring to go.

Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah has scalped 69 wickets for India in 58 T20Is at good economy of 6.46.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here