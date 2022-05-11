MEC vs AZS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T20 2022 match, May 12, 12:30 AM IST

MEC vs AZS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Merryboys Sports Club and Aranguez Sports Club: Merryboys Sports Club will play against Aranguez Sports Club in the Thursday Trinidad T20 2022 fixture. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 12 at the National Cricket Centre. Both the teams have strong line-ups and are expected to come up with good performances on Thursday.

Aranguez Sports Club will depend on Ashmeed Mohammed this time as well. Ashmeed was the top wicket-taker for the cricket club in the last season. Randy Mahase scored the most runs for Aranguez last year while Malcolm Ramlogan emerged as an ace all-rounder for the side.

Merryboys Sports Club have also retained some of their key players from the previous edition. Franklyn Rouse and Clidell Goring are expected to lead the attack with the ball while they have Qadeer Mohammed and Iqwe Craig as their key batters.

Ahead of the match between Merryboys Sports Club and Aranguez Sports Club, here is everything you need to know:

MEC vs AZS Telecast

Merryboys Sports Club vs Aranguez Sports Club game will not be telecast in India.

MEC vs AZS Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEC vs AZS Match Details

MEC vs AZS match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 12, Thursday.

MEC vs AZS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Triston Singh

Vice-Captain - Peterson Francois

Suggested Playing XI for MEC vs AZS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qadeer Mohammed

Batters: Iqwe Craig, Kaleem Felix, Peterson Francois

All-rounders: Keenen Tinto, Kevon Charles, Giovanni Gajadhar

Bowlers: Triston Singh, Franklyn Rouse, Clidell Goring, Ashmeed Mohammed

MEC vs AZS Probable XIs:

Merryboys Sports Club: Qadeer Mohammed, Peterson Francois, Iqwe Craig, Keenen Tinto, Anthony Serrette, Reinaldo Sammy, Franklyn Rouse, Clidell Goring, Morad Khan, Kevon Charles, Sachin Balliram

Aranguez Sports Club: Ashmeer Mohammed, Triston Singh, Nicholas Mohammed, Randy Mahase, Kaleem Felix, Giovanni Gajadhar, Aamir Ali-l, Ashmeed Mohammed, Andy Mahase, Leonardo Francis, Sarfraz Lalloo

