Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Mechelen Eagles CC vs Beveren CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MECC vs BCC Dream11 Best Picks / MECC vs BCC Dream11 Captain / MECC vs BCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Mechelen Eagles CC vs Beveren CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.

MECC vs BCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

MECC vs BCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MECC vs BCC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details

August 15 – 8:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground

MECC vs BCC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Zazai Kamran

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mujeeb Khan, Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh (CAPTAIN), Yar Muhammad

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hassan Shah, Deen Islam (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Ismail

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Athreya Rajaraman, Abdulrahimzai Mohammed Idris

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Mechelen Eagles CC : Harman Singh, Athreya Rajaraman, Jaspinder Singh, Gurnam Singh, Syed Qasim Hassan Shah, Syed Zaki Ul Hassan Shah, Saranjit Singh, Fazel Karim Shinwari, Kamran Mirza, Nishan Singh, Harjot Singh.

Beveren CC : Miakhel Yar Muhammad, Ikramullah Naser, Zazai Kamran, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Muhammad Ismail, Abdulrahimzai Mohammad Idris, Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Deen Islam, Khogyani Shakerullah, Shinwari Mujeeb Khan.

