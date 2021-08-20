Meet Ajinkya Rahane and his 'Sunshines': Cricketer Having Great Time With Family

Just a few days ago, Ajinkya Rahane had taken a dig at his detractors with a fine Insta post which is quite contrasting to his nature. The 33-year-old always keeps to himself and maintains his level headedness, but this post where he openly trolled his trolls was an outstanding one and was loved by millions of his fans. Continuing on the same trend, Rahane, who was part of India’s winning side in Lord’s, shared a cute social media post. The Mumbaikar is spending some quality time with his family and he made sure that his fans get to know about this. Check this out:

Under the sun with my sunshines ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QPpAsHedA— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 20, 2021

Earlier, Rahane had scored 5 runs in the only innings he batted in at the Trent Bridge Test match. In the first innings of the second Test match, he was dismissed at 1. Therefore, Rahane was under pressure when he took the fort for the Indian side in the second innings of the second Test match against Englishmen in the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The batter proved his value in the Indian side by scoring a classy 61 off 146 deliveries in the second innings. And it was his 100-run nerve-wracking and patient partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara that played a crucial role in helping India get a good lead over their opposition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Post emerging victorious by a mammoth margin of 151-runs, Rahane took a cheeky dig at the trolls via his Instagram account. Sharing a picture that featured him smiling in a dope jacket, the right-hand batsman wrote, “My reaction when the trolls get trolled.”

