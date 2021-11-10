Meet Akshay Karnewar, an Ambidextrous Spinner Setting Milestones For Fun

When Akshay Karnewar began playing cricket, he was a right-arm off-spin bowler. However, he threw with his left hand and then his junior coach Balu Navghare urged his 13-year-old student to try bowling left-arm spin as well.

Karnewar heeded to the advice and soon became proficient with styles. In other words, he became an ambidextrous spinner who could bowl with his right hand or left whenever the mood struck or the conditions demanded.

In 2008, Karnewar, who hails from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, received another advice. This time the suggestion came from former a Mumbai cricketer Sulakshan Kulkarni who asked the youngster to start bowling in BCCI-backed events.

Eventually, he made his debut for Vidarbha during a List A match in Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2015. He made an immediate impact first with his stunning ability to bowl equally well with both hands. And then with his performance as he took two wickets and scored 72 runs with the bat even though his team went on to lose that game. He would finish with 16 wickets - the most by any Vidarbha bowler - during the domestic tourney.

Fast forward to 2021, Karnewar became the first ever bowler to bowl four maiden overs in a men’s professional T20 match during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Playing at the ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri (Vijayawada), Karnewar bowled left-arm spinners against Manipur to take two wickets while delivering three consecutive maiden overs. He was taken out of attack and brought back later and he delivered six more dot balls to achieve the feat.

His figures read: 4-4-2-0.

He wouldn’t stop at that. The following day, on Wednesday, with Vidarbha taking on Sikkim at the same venue, Karnewar took a hat-trick in yet another massive win. His figures read: 4-1-5-2.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar in 2015, Karnewar revealed his father is a bus driver who earned Rs 12,000 per month.

On Tuesday, after achieving the unique feat, the 29-year-old told The Times of India, “It’s unbelievable. Not conceding even a single run in the entire match is something extraordinary and I am really feeling good."

