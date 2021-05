Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Eldest Sibling of Cricketer Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has certainly made his name in the field of international cricket with his stellar performances. The captain of the Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League’s Royal Challengers Bangalore is mostly seen with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, but little is known about his eldest sibling Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.

Who is Bhawna Kohli?

Sister of Virat and Vikas Kohli, Bhawna is one of the core members of men’s fashion brand one8Select. She is also an active user of social media where she gives her 85.9k followers a sneak peek into her life. Born and brought up in Delhi, Bhawna has completed her education in the national capital from Hansraj Model School and Daulat Ram College.

A look at Bhawna’s instagram page and one can see that she is a fun person who likes to spend quality time with her family. Mother of two kids, Mehak and Ayush, Bhawna is married to Sanjay Dhingra. The family is often seen travelling and having relaxing vacations.

As a typical elder sister, Bhawna continues to cheer her youngest brother, Virat and shares his picture from the field when he delivers an impressive performance.

Bhawna also continues to share some precious throwback pictures that show a never-seen-before side of Virat and her family members. This picture from Bhawna’s childhood shows younger Virat, who is completely focused on the cake. The photograph also features their mother Saroj Kohli.

Meanwhile these pictures from 2017 show some unseen pictures from Virat and Anushka’s wedding in Italy’s Tuscany. Bhawna also shared some pictures from the two wedding receptions that the star couple hosted in Delhi and Mumbai. One of the pictures featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another set of pictures from the Mumbai reception featured Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor.

