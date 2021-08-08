Meet British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis' New Kannada Teacher: Rahul Dravid

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis was in Bengaluru and he thought of learning some Kannada from none other than Rahul Dravid. India and England are currently locked in an interesting Test match in Trent Bridge where the end just doesn’t seem to be in sight due to rain. Meanwhile, Ellis posted this hilarious tweet on his profile where he can be heard learning a ‘Kannada cricket expression ‘Bega Odi’ which means one run.

WATCH:

“England and India are playing each other. I’m on the hunt for the best Indian cricket expression. We have come to Bengaluru and we have one of the greatest players to have played the game and he’s going to teach me and you one phrase in the language of the state – Kannada,” Ellis was heard saying.

Michael Vaughan Thought India Were Favourites; New Tweet Suggests He Changed his Mind

England captain Michael Vaughan was the one who said that India are the favourites to win the first Test and looking at the score, it seems, he was right. Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly in the second innings to fold up England for 303 which meant that India now chase 209 for a win. By the time Stumps were called in, India were 52/1. But that was day 4 and as we write this in day 5, the rain has lashed Trent Bridge. Vaughan too seems to have changed his mind as it tweet suggests that rain might be saving India and not England.

