Meet MS Dhoni and His 'Honey'. FYI: It's Not Sakshi!

Away from field duties former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently enjoying some quality time with his “honey”. Can you guess who are we talking about? Hint: It’s neither Sakshi nor Ziva.

But, it was Sakshi, who introduced us to it by sharing the image of the two on Instagram. Curious? Won’t keep you waiting any longer. It is their parrot, a Macaw. Can you believe it? No, right. Along with the snaps, Sakshi also used a four-word caption to describe the photograph. It read, “‘Mahi’ and his ‘Honey’.”

There is one more thing that caught everyone’s attention. It is the beverage that “Captain Cool” is relishing. Tea, of course. Within less than an hour, the social media post has collected more than 4 lakh likes and dozens of comments.

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was among the first to appear in the comment section and wrote, “Chaii,” along with a raising hand emoji.

Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal was in “aww” after looking at the photos.

“He looks so peaceful,” read a comment. Uthappa and Dhoni play for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This person wrote, “Thala”. He amplified the reply by using a bunch of cartoon-styled heart eyes emojis.

The Chennai-based outfit also shared one of the pictures from Sakshi’s post and wrote, “Chumma Kili”. Seems like CSK referred to the famous Rajinikanth song Chumma Kizhi here.

A user shared a throwback picture of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva and a parrot and wrote, “MS Dhoni loves parrots.”

MS Dhoni loves with Parrot 🦜🦜 pic.twitter.com/ZgDCBi6SyR— CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) November 17, 2021

Another explained the caption. Take a look:

It's a first line of Rajinikanth's song "Chumma kizhi"…but here it's kili(Means parrot)— Jeeva M (@JeevaM02741465) November 17, 2021

Dhoni was last seen with Team India during the recently concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in a mentor’s capacity.

