Meet Praharsh Parikh who bowled MS Dhoni during 2019 World Cup net session
Parikh, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) junior program is proud to be the kid who dismissed Dhoni at the side-lines of a World Cup.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
Young cricketers used to learn many things from former team India captain MS Dhoni. He understands the nuances of the game and used to share the same with young cricketers. Taking his wicket becomes memorable for many of them.
A similar incident had happened during the net session on the eve of India’s match against Pakistan in the ICC 2019 World Cup in Manchester, England when the then U-17 Lancashire spinner Praharsh Parikh clean bowled Dhoni. The memory of that dismissal of Dhoni remains etched in the memory of Parikh.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Parikh recalled the moment when he managed to dismiss Dhoni with an excellent top-spinner. He termed that particular moment as “amazing” and “a memory of a lifetime.”.
During the net session ahead of much anticipated India vs Pakistan ICC 2019 World Cup match, Parikh bowled a top-spinner to which Dhoni was forced to go back and play a cut, however the ball did not bounce as high as Dhoni anticipated and skid through to hit the top of the off-stump.
Though Parikh had previously interacted with some of the Indian cricketers, he got the chance to bowl to the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman in 2019 during the net session. Parikh, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) junior program is proud to be the kid who dismissed Dhoni at the side-lines of a World Cup.
Parikh said that Dhoni was taking singles to his previous deliveries so he thought it might be useful bowling a flipper and hopefully beating the batman on the outside edge.
“After I bowled him, I didn’t really know what to do, whether to celebrate or not. During net bowling, I have got various players out from different teams, but the wicket I will cherish for a lifetime is Dhoni’s,” he was quoted as saying by HT.
Dhoni did not play any international match after the heart breaking semi-final match against New Zealand in World Cup 2019, and he officially announced his retirement on August 15, 2020. He plays as a captain for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking