Meet RCB's New Recruit Tim David, The First Singapore Cricketer to Land IPL Deal

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made multiple changes to their squad and support staff for the remainder of IPL 2021. They have now roped in Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, apart from Singapore’s Tim David as replacement players. That means that David is the first from the country to make it to the IPL.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga is a replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa, who had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. He was impressive in the three-match T20I series against India, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.58. Chameera replaces Zampa’s country-mate Daniel Sams, who has pulled out along with Kane Richardson. He was the second-highest wicket-taker after Hasaranga, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Tim David comes in place of New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who along with fellow Kiwi Scott Kuggeleijn will be unavailable as they will be on national duty in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

David has represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5. He scored 279 runs at a strike-rate of 153.29 for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020/21 Big Bash League. He is currently in England and scored two centuries and a half-century in his last four matches in Surrey’s run to the semi-final in the Royal London One-day Cup.

He is of Australian descent. His father Roderick David is an Australian who had also represented Singapore.

The junior David is a right-handed batsman and an off-spinner, and has participated in BBL, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

His latest assignment was in The Hundred tournament in England.

The 25-year-old scored two hundreds and a fifty in the Royal London One-Day Cup recently, aggregating 340 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.44.

While David isn’t the first player from an associated nation to play IPL — Ryan ten Doeschate of the Netherlands has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders — his arrival brings a new, Southeast Asian flavour to the league and adds to the prevailing Australian one.

With IANS Inputs

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here