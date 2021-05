Meet Safa Baig, Former Model and Irfan Pathan’s Gorgeous Wife

Veteran Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tied the knot with Safa Baig in 2016 in February at Jeddah. Irfan’s marriage was a close-knit affair as it was only attended by family members and close relatives. Their wedding ceremony took place at Haram Shareef in Mecca.When the duo tied the knot, Irfan has not announced his retirement and Safa was actively perusing her career in modelling. Irfan is ten years older than Safa and at the time of their wedding, the former Saudi Arabian model was just 21 years old.

Baig and Irfan’s wedding came as a shock to Indians fans. However, according to the reports, the duo met two years before their wedding and kept their relationship a secret.Safa’s father is Mirza Farooq Baig, a Saudi based businessman. Growing up, she had a lavish lifestyle, which the former model shared with four siblings.

Safa completed her schooling at the International Indian School in Jeddah. Despite coming from a conservative Muslim family, she was supported by her parents in everything.Other than appearing in cover pages of Gulf’s top fashion magazine, she also worked in a PR firm as an executive editor in Jeddah. Safaalso works as a professional nail artist.

Following her marriage, Safa became very private. After being a prominent face in Saudi Arabian modelling industry for years, she went on to start covering her face with a burqa after marriage.

However, Irfan and Safa are currently in a very happy five-year-old marriage. The duo also has a son named Imran Khan Pathan. Safa gave birth to her first child in the same year she tied the knot with Irfan.

Meanwhile, Irfan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. Irfan was an integral part of the Indian squad, which won the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 under former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership. In the finals, he bagged three wickets, giving away just 16 runs against bitter-rival Pakistan in his quota of four overs.

