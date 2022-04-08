Meet Sai Sudharsan, TNPL's Newest Star Export to IPL Who Impresses on Debut for Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Sudharsan got into the playing XI after Vijay Shankar had to sit out with a back spasm. He looked promising before being caught by Mayank Agarwal off Rahul Chahar for 35 from 30 as he hit four fours and one six.

The 20-year-old left-handed Tamil Nadu batter was the breakout star of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, as he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 358 runs from eight innings. He had an average of 71.60 and a strike rate of 143.77, helping Lyca Kovai Kings reach the Eliminator.

Sai Sudharsan’s father, Bharadwaj is an Indian athlete who represented the country at the South Asian (SAF) Games, whereas his mother Usha Bharadwaj played volleyball for Tamil Nadu.

Sai Sudharsan has quite a reputation for being a good run-getter for Tamil Nadu in age-group cricket, as he opened the inning for India A in the 2019-20 Under-19 Challenger Trophy alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

