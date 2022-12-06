Meet Soumya Tiwari, Die Hard Fan of Virat Kohli, Set to Play in U-19 Women's World Cup

Team India is all set to compete in the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. The tournament will feature several upcoming stars of India’s women’s cricket. One such player is Madhya Pradesh batter Soumya Tiwari. Soumya, who hails from Bhopal, is a diehard fan of Virat Kohli and calls him her inspiration. Interestingly, she wears the same number 18 jersey as Virat and is referred to as ‘apni Virat’ (our Virat) by her teammates. “Virat’s attitude inspires me. I admire the way he handles situations while playing under pressure,” the young batter told Sportstar.

She revealed that Virat’s approach to the game inspires her during her matches. In a difficult situation, Soumya thinks of how Virat would tackle it.

Soumya Tiwari wears jersey No.18 because her favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and she is die hard Virat Kohli fan. pic.twitter.com/N9r69kKHf7— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 5, 2022

The young Turk started playing cricket at the age of 11 as a leisure activity during her summer vacation. She initially trained with boys and went on to play for the Madhya Pradesh U-23 team at the age of 13.

The inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup is set to begin on February 14 next year.

Meanwhile, Soumya’s idol Virat Kohli is currently playing in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The former India captain couldn’t contribute much with the bat in the first match. He will surely be looking to bounce back in the second ODI on Wednesday.

The All India Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a formidable squad for the U-19 Women’s World Cup. India’s prolific opener Shafali Verma will be leading the girls in the tournament and will be aiming to revel in World Cup glory. Shafali has come a long way in her career since making her international debut in 2019. The 18-year-old has cemented her place on the national side and is touted as a future star by several pundits.

Shafali’s India teammate Richa Ghosh is also part of the squad for the U-19 Women’s World Cup. The wicket-keeper batter has already played 42 matches for the senior team.

Shweta Sherawat has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side. Team India is one of the strongest contenders to win the coveted U-19 Women’s World Cup.

